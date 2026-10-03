Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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MsRachel77 (not THAT one)'s avatar
MsRachel77 (not THAT one)
4h

This brought me to tears of joy. Never in my life have I felt more proud to be a Jew.

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Justin Yehuda ✡️'s avatar
Justin Yehuda ✡️
5h

Our Jewish world, especially in the diaspora, has also changed significantly since then. It’s hard to believe Israel had relative normalcy before October 7th. The world despises Israel and Jews 10x more today

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