Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Judith Ross's avatar
Judith Ross
2h

As I sat in my shul on Simcha Torah Shabbat, those thoughts were racing in my head. I recalled attending Services on the fateful day in 2023, wondering how can we sing and dance with the Torah while our people in Israel are being slaughtered, or taken hostage. Our rabbi said we dedicating this Service to those victims, and we continued to try to make the day filled with joy of the Torah. How ironic that in our Jewish holiday calendar we really only have two days that should be filled with joy, Simcha Torah, and of course, Purim. And the Purim of 2020 was a day of so before COVID 19 was declared as an epidemic! Yesterday, I found myself sitting and throughout most of the Service, my eyes were "leaking"! We were privileged to have a visiting Reform Rabbi from Jerusalem do the Devar Torah, and he sounded so hopeful, and our beautiful Shimshim, Danelle gave us a touching talk. She actually read a letter, translated into English, written by a survivor of that horrific day, October 7, 2023. And my tears wouldn't stop flowing. To add to the day, another member handed me her Siddur, which had been dedicated to my late husband, and again, my water works continued and then, we had Yiskor! It was long but beautiful Service. I was able to do several of the seven Hakafot, and the Kiddush was warm and friendly. I was completely drained, physically, as I had eaten breakfast by 8 a.m. and because of food allergies, there was nothing I could enjoy at the lovely Kiddush, except some grape juice; I headed home, hitting every red light, and arrived home by 2 p.m. I felt sad but also happy that we had such a good number at the Service, and being there in our shul, with excellent security, and with people I have known for many years, yet I was sad, worried and concerned for the future of my country, Canada, which seems to be bending over backwards to please Muslims, and we even have an Israeli hater Muslim kaffiyeh wearing woman running for mayor, to take over from our present mayor who never showed up for any major Jewish memorial or celebration, but she is there for Eid, and Caribbean events. It is so difficult to realize the Canada could be Jew free, and I am concerned about my children and their children, etc. Sorry to have rambled on. Your Substack just made all my thoughts come forward. Tomorrow afternoon, I will place my Whatsapp call to my brother, 99 years old, in a Kibbutz near Hadera. I know he will try to cheer me up! I do worry about the "Future of Jewish" in the Western countries, especially mine!

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Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
3h

I have always loved this about Israel.

The most joyful nation of all. 🙏

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