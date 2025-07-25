Hungry, desperate Palestinian children are part of Hamas’ cynical propaganda campaign to absolve it of the vicious terrorist organization it is. (photo: Mohammed Ibrahim/Unsplash)

There is no other conflict on Earth — none — where the world demands that a nation at war supply its sworn enemy with food, water, fuel, and medical aid.

No other scenario where the aggressor can keep fighting, secure in the knowledge that the defender will be pressured to sustain its society.

It is a logic so perverse, so unprecedented, that it should belong to dystopian fiction, not international policy. And yet, here we are: Israel is ordered by the global chorus to feed, fuel, and nurse the very people whose elected government butchered its civilians and vows to annihilate it.

Welcome to the moral theater of the Israel-Hamas war.

It’s worth repeating because many people have a short memory and seem to forget why this war started, and who started it: On October 7, 2023, Hamas invaded Israel in the most sadistic attack on Jews since the Holocaust: murdering 1,200 people, raping women, burning families alive, decapitating babies, and dragging more than 250 hostages — grandmothers, infants, the disabled — into Gaza. Hamas filmed their atrocities with glee, broadcasting the carnage as a badge of honor.

October 7th was not a border skirmish; it was an existential assault, the physical manifestation of Hamas’ charter, which calls for Israel’s destruction and the killing of Jews everywhere. Israel responded, as any nation would, with war. Not for land. Not for glory. For survival.

And yet, from the moment Israel began dismantling Hamas, the demands started: “You must provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.” Let that sink in. A democratic state, attacked in the most barbaric way imaginable, is told to truck in food, fuel, and water for the aggressor’s population — even as rockets rain down and hostages remain in terror tunnels.

Imagine telling America in 1944: “You may storm Normandy, but please keep Berlin stocked with bread and butter.” Imagine advising Britain during the Blitz: “Defend London, but make sure German children have milk and cookies.” It would have been laughed out of the war room. Because it is insane. And yet, when it comes to Israel, insanity becomes international law.

Yesterday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs released a report claiming that 9 percent of 56,440 children under five screened in Gaza clinics were suffering from severe malnutrition, up from 6 percent a month earlier. The headlines were instant. The outrage was loud. The implication was clear: Israel is starving children.

But pause for a reality check. This is the same UN that has spent nearly two years screaming about “genocide” and “mass famine” in Gaza — claims that have been repeatedly debunked. Remember the early-war headlines about Israel “cutting off water” that turned out to be misinformation? The viral death counts the UN parroted from Hamas’ “health ministry” — without a shred of independent verification? Every catastrophe that dominated the news cycle for days collapsed under scrutiny.

So why should anyone believe this new number? Because the UN says so? The same UN whose agencies are riddled with Hamas operatives, whose schools double as weapons depots, whose staff participated in the October 7th massacre? Forgive Israel for its skepticism.

And even if the statistic were accurate (and we have zero independent verification), the question remains: Who created these conditions? Israel, or Hamas?

The UN admits that “dangerous and complex conditions inside Gaza” make aid distribution nearly impossible. But who engineered those conditions? It wasn’t Israel that dug 300 miles of terror tunnels. It wasn’t Israel that militarized hospitals and mosques. It wasn’t Israel that hijacks nearly every aid convoy. That is Hamas.

Gaza is not suffering because Israel withholds aid. Gaza is suffering because, for nearly two decades, Hamas turned Gaza into a jihadist fortress and syphoned billions in “humanitarian aid” away from the people its supposedly governs.

If you care about truth, then you have to acknowledge that the UN’s role in this farce is not passive; it is active complicity. Its agencies employ Hamas members, its schools serve as launchpads, its staff join terror raids.

Yet it positions itself as a moral authority, issuing reports that the global media parrots without question. “9 percent of children are malnourished,” they cry, as if the number came from some neutral, godlike source rather than a bureaucracy knee-deep in Hamas’s orbit.

The media plays along because outrage drives clicks, and “Israel starving children” is a headline that guarantees engagement. Rarely do they mention that Hamas steals 60–to–70 percent of aid, according to multiple intelligence sources. Rarely do they note that Israel facilitates dozens, sometimes hundreds, of trucks daily despite being under fire. Context doesn’t trend. Outrage does.

Nearly every time Israel allows an aid convoy into Gaza, Hamas tries to intercept it. Flour becomes Hamas food. Fuel powers Hamas tunnels. Cement rebuilds Hamas bunkers, not homes.

Hamas has a decades-long playbook: Start a war, hide behind civilians, provoke an Israeli response, broadcast the casualties, and let the world blame Israel. It’s propaganda warfare 101. And the UN, the media, and a legion of useful idiots fall for it every single time.

Israel knows this. It knows that every sack of flour and gallon of fuel could extend the war. But it plays along because it values life, and because the global PR cost of refusing would be catastrophic. So it opens crossings, coordinates shipments, and even pauses combat operations to let aid trucks roll in. Meanwhile, Hamas fires on those very crossings, kills its own civilians to block evacuations, and uses aid as leverage to maintain power.

This is not humanitarian relief; it is strategic resupply for a terrorist army. And the world demands more and more “humanitarian relief” — which, ironically, just prolongs the war and the suffering.

One of the most pernicious illusions fueling this crisis is the idea that we can surgically separate Hamas from “ordinary Palestinians in Gaza” This is the line echoed by diplomats, journalists, and campus activists: “We’re against Hamas, not the Palestinian people.” It sounds compassionate, but it collapses under the weight of reality.

Hamas does not rule Gaza as an alien force imposed from Mars. Gazans elected Hamas in 2006. Poll after poll from credible Arab research centers, including the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, show widespread support for Hamas’ ideology and methods.

After October 7th, as Israeli families buried their dead, Palestinian social media lit up with celebrations. Candy was handed out in streets. Songs were written praising the massacre. And these were not fringe extremists; this was the public square.

Does that mean every Palestinian is a terrorist? No, but it does mean Hamas operates within a cultural and political ecosystem that sustains it. A society that raises its children on hate-filled textbooks, glorifies martyrdom, names schools after mass murderers, and indoctrinates toddlers with genocidal lullabies is not a passive victim of Hamas; it is a partner in Hamas’ project.

The world loves the fantasy of a Palestinian population yearning for peace, held hostage by a tyrannical elite. Reality is harsher: There is no firewall between Hamas and “ordinary Palestinians.” They share more than geography; they share ideology, aspirations, and blood ties. Hamas’ fighters are sons, brothers, and husbands of that civilian population. Its weapons are hidden under their homes, its tunnels run beneath their schools, and its rockets are launched from their neighborhoods with consent, or at least without revolt.

To pretend otherwise is to absolve a society of accountability. It is to indulge in moral infantilization, treating Palestinians as permanent wards incapable of moral agency. And it ensures the cycle of violence endures, because responsibility is the foundation of change. Without it, nothing changes — except the body count.

This entire charade is built on a lie: that Israel controls Gaza’s destiny. It doesn’t. Hamas does. If Hamas surrendered tomorrow, the war would end, aid would flow, and every child in Gaza could eat. That’s not an opinion; that’s a fact.

Yet the world spares Hamas from responsibility and heaps it on Israel. They weep over “collective punishment” while ignoring collective culpability: Hamas rules Gaza because Gazans voted them in and tolerate their reign of terror.

This is moral inversion at its peak: a system where the aggressor is infantilized, the defender demonized, and the burden of virtue falls entirely on the victim. It rewards aggression and punishes restraint. It turns Jewish survival into a moral trap. And it guarantees more bloodshed because Hamas knows the script by heart: Attack Israel, then count on the world to pressure Israel to keep you fed.

Let’s be clear: This expectation has no precedent. When the U.S.-led coalition bombed ISIS in Syria and Iraq, no one demanded that Washington airdrop food into Raqqa for ISIS’s civilians. No one insisted the British military ensure fuel deliveries to Mosul while ISIS fighters executed hostages on camera. The world understood a basic principle: If you choose war, you bear its consequences. That is how wars end.

But Israel is denied that logic. For the Jewish state, war must be fought by rules no one else has ever followed: Destroy the enemy, but keep him alive. The result? Endless, grinding conflicts where Hamas hides behind civilians, milks global outrage, and is shielded from defeat.

This is not humanitarianism. It is performance art — virtue-signaling dressed as policy. Real morality is not about hashtags or UN reports. Real morality says: If you want your people to eat, stop trying to kill your neighbor. Real morality recognizes that the party firing rockets and hoarding aid is the villain, not the one delivering it under fire.

Until that truth becomes the baseline, Israel will remain trapped in this cruel farce: forced to feed its enemy while burying its dead, condemned for surviving, and applauded for prolonging its own peril.

The world’s demand that Israel feed Hamas-controlled Gaza is not just hypocrisy; it is the triumph of symbolism over substance, optics over ethics. It is a moral code so inverted that it guarantees the very suffering it claims to abhor. And until the world stops rewarding barbarity and starts demanding accountability from those who cause this misery, the cycle will continue.