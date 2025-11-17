Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bob israel's avatar
bob israel
22m

Wow. This rings so painfully true. I am more hopeful on the Israeli side - while we may not agree on most things, we can agree to support each other in dangerous times. If the Palestinians were to come together and end their enmity, that’s when we would have real troubles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan's avatar
Dan
1hEdited

No amount of Resolutions at the UN hide the fact that all Arab Militias revert to Terrorism, via arms smuggling and external State sponsors like Saudi, Turkey and the Gulf States. This continues to be the case in Gaza and in The West Bank, and will continue forever, because this is the FUNDAMENTAL nature of Arab Nationalism and Arab Nationalism's Islamist core. And who will police these States, (who, by the way are not Democracies)? When The West gets tired, and once the terrorist murders start again, (first in one Jihadi murder and then in twos and then more beyond), Gaza will return to terrorism, but this time under the cover of Statehood: This is what is planned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture