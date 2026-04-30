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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
39m

While I appreciate this article and you giving PM Starmer the benefit of the doubt, Hen I’m afraid it is fruitless to write this piece. Keir Starmer does not care about British Jews. He just pretends to, but it was never sincere. He’s done nothing to deal with the problem. Nor the rampant antisemitism that plagues the Labour Party. British Jews feel they have no future in the United Kingdom. This will not change unless Starmer and the Labour Party are booted from office and Britain has a real reckoning with the antisemitism in the streets or with their failed immigration policies. I’m not surprised by what I’m seeing in Britain at all. They are nation with a long history of antisemitism. Whether it be the expulsion of the Jews from England in 1290, Oswald Mosley and the British Union of Fascists or the hate spewed by the National Front or British National Party. In the 1900s, 1920s and the 1930s, Britain passed laws to limit Jewish immigrants. German, Austrian and Czechoslovak Jewish refugees were often treated with indifference or outright hostility.

Many famous British literary figures were antisemitic including Geoffrey Chaucer, William Shakespeare, Christopher Marlowe, Virginia Woolf, and Roald Dahl. In the 1930s in Britain a law was passed to ensure Jews were never more than 5% of the student body in British schools. Famous British literary figures like

Britain allowed in 10,000 Jews but rejected many hundreds of thousands more and that was only grudgingly they did that. The British authorities in Palestine didn’t want to upset the Arabs. So they implemented the White Paper of 1939 to restrict Jewish immigration but many Jews illegally immigrated anyway. The British Ministry of Information reported antisemitic discrimination and incidents all over the country against both British Jews and Jewish refugees from the Nazis. British post-war immigration policy generally barred Jews as it did not consider them easily assimilable. Though Britain would end up accepting a large number of refugees, few were Jewish Holocaust survivors as the government was worried about the antisemitic backlash that would result from them coming.

But of course, the most famous antisemitic event in the nation’s history would be King Edward I’s Edict of Expulsion in 1290 which expelled all Jews from England. But life has been getting increasingly harder and harder for English Jews before that. In 1253, King Henry III enacted the Statue of Jewry which place a range of restrictions on Jews including being forced to wear yellow badges and would be segregated from Gentiles. In 1275, King Edward I before outright expelling the Jews, would also enact a similar Statue of Jewry. The Jews would not be able to return to England until Oliver Cromwell allowed them to come back in 1655. The persecution of the Jews in England goes all the way back to the reign of King Stephen in the 1100s. This is a problem that is deeply rooted and will take a government that is serious about taking it on for this to change. PM Starmer and his cabinet are not that government.

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
33m

Keir Starmer is a spineless faceless soul-less bank manager of the country formerly known as Britain. He has no principles, no courage or charisma, no love for his own country or people that can't be expressed in a spreadsheet or an HR handbook. He has been programmed to unravel his nation in the name of the global-corporate state and other vague universalist abstractions and masturbatory performances of colonial guilt, because this is what the market demands and because Europe's leadership class hates its own nations, cultures, peoples, history and won't lift a finger to do anything but prepare their golden parachutes for when the blood starts to flow heavier in the streets.

You have to be blessed with either a magnificent imagination or an infant's credulity to believe that Starmer will ever fight to protect anything except his career—if a man punched his wife, he'd probably call the cops and his lawyer and then deliver a sternly worded lecture after running it by his team of globalist apparatchiks. Imagine you and your family going to bed at night resting easy because Sir Keir is around to protect you—to imagine it is to laugh.

Europe's progressive aristocracy has imported a horde of immigrants who hate and laugh at them (how else do you treat people with no self-respect who won't stand up for themselves?) and their only hope is that their national and civilizational euthanasia is slow and painless. But first, to buy themselves time and postpone the inevitable, the plan is to throw the Jews to the Islamo-Left wolves, in the hope that this might slake their bloodthirst.

The Jewish scapegoat has been a European delicacy for at least a millenium, and while it was shelved for the back half of the 20th century for obvious reasons (I guess 50 years is the half-life of shame and speeches about Never Again!), it is now back on the menu and being served fresh.

Keir Starmer will do absolutely nothing to help or protect Jewish people, and it's deluded to believe otherwise. Europe's leaders will sooner sacrifice their Jews than protect them.

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