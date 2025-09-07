photo: Ian Hutchinson/Unsplash

“Pro-Palestinian” activists dominate headlines, campuses, and city streets.

They chant, march, and disrupt in the name of “Palestinian” freedom.

But pause for a moment and imagine something different. Imagine if the people who call themselves “pro-Palestinian” were actually committed to the well-being of Palestinians. The Middle East, and the lives of millions, would look radically different.

Imagine if the people who call themselves “pro-Palestinian” actually fought for the well-being of Palestinians. Imagine if they poured their outrage not into chanting for Israel’s destruction, but into demanding the dismantling of Hamas, a tyrannical regime that has stolen Palestinian futures for decades.

If the marches and slogans were aimed at Gaza’s rulers instead of Israel’s citizens, Hamas would be gone. Gaza would not lie in ruins. Its children would not grow up in jihadist schools, its families would not be forced to serve as human shields, and its economy would not be chained to the machinery of terror.

Had “pro-Palestinian” activists truly wanted freedom for Gaza, they would have demanded Hamas lay down its weapons, dismantle its terror infrastructure, and invest in education, jobs, and healthcare. They would have condemned the October 7th massacres not only for the slaughter of Israelis, but also for the catastrophe it unleashed upon Gazans, who now live amid rubble.

The real tragedy is that no march, no viral campaign, and no campus sit-in has demanded that Hamas stop sacrificing Palestinians on the altar of perpetual war.

Consider the Israeli company SodaStream. One of their manufacturing plants used to be located in the West Bank, the company employed hundreds of Palestinians in good-paying jobs. Workers earned up to three times the average Palestinian wage, enjoyed benefits, and worked alongside Israelis in an environment of cooperation. It was a model of coexistence.

But the “pro-Palestinian” boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement could not tolerate that. It pressured SodaStream to close its West Bank plant. The result? Hundreds of Palestinians lost their jobs. Many openly begged for the factory to remain open. One Palestinian worker put it simply: “We want to work. We want to live.” But activists cheered the closure as a “victory.” For whom? Certainly not for Palestinians.

If “pro-Palestinians” were truly pro-Palestinian, they would be campaigning for more SodaStreams, not fewer. They would advocate for economic partnerships, cross-border trade, and sustainable industries that bring dignity and prosperity. Instead, they celebrate economic sabotage, even when it devastates Palestinian families.

The Palestinian Authority receives billions in international aid, yet ordinary Palestinians see little benefit. Hospitals lack supplies. Schools are underfunded. Poverty is endemic. Where does the money go? To the villas of officials in Ramallah. To “martyr salaries” that pay terrorists more than teachers or doctors. To offshore accounts that enrich the ruling elite.

Real pro-Palestinians would be demanding transparency, accountability, and reform. They would protest in front of Palestinian Authority headquarters demanding that its president, Mahmoud Abbas, hold elections — something he has avoided for nearly two decades. They would reject a system that keeps Palestinians dependent and disempowered.

But the “pro-Palestinian” movement never lifts a finger against corruption in Palestinian leadership, because doing so would expose the uncomfortable truth: Yhe real enemy of Palestinian freedom is not Israel, but the failed leadership of Palestinians themselves.

History makes this even clearer. Time and again, Palestinians have been offered statehood. In 1937, the Peel Commission proposed partition. In 1947, the United Nations voted to establish both a Jewish and an Arab state. In 2000 at Camp David and in 2008 under Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, Palestinians were again offered nearly all of the West Bank and Gaza.

Each time, Israel said yes or was willing to negotiate. Each time, Palestinian leaders said no — and often answered with violence. If “pro-Palestinians” truly wanted a Palestinian state, they would demand accountability for these rejections, instead of pretending Israel alone is responsible for the lack of peace.

The hypocrisy grows sharper when one looks beyond Israel. Where were the “pro-Palestinian” marches when Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria starved and bombed Palestinian refugees in the Yarmouk camp? Where are the protests against Egypt, which controls Gaza’s southern border at Rafah and often keeps it shut tighter than Israel ever has? Where is the outrage at Jordan or Lebanon, which restrict Palestinians’ rights to work and own property?

These absences reveal the truth: Palestinian lives are not the movement’s concern. Jewish lives are. The outrage is selective, and therefore dishonest.

And so Palestinian suffering itself is weaponized. Each destroyed building, each funeral, each statistic becomes not a rallying cry to improve Palestinian lives, but a cudgel to delegitimize Israel. The tears are not for the children of Gaza, but for the political capital their deaths provide. The tragedy of Palestinians is that their pain is turned into theater, recycled endlessly for global consumption, never to build, only to destroy.

Compare this to other conflicts. China holds a million Uyghurs in concentration camps. Russia leveled the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Turkey has oppressed Kurds for decades. Yet no weekly mass marches fill the streets of Western capitals for these people. There are no campus encampments for the Uyghurs. The world erupts only when Jews are involved. This double standard is not accidental; it is the essence of antisemitism, singling out the Jewish state for treatment applied to no other nation.

The moral inversion of the so-called “pro-Palestinian” movement is staggering. What would help Palestinians — economic cooperation, coexistence programs, peace negotiations — is condemned. What hurts Palestinians — terrorism, corruption, boycotts, and rejectionism — is celebrated. This is not a mistake of analysis; it is the deliberate choice of a movement whose goal is not to uplift Palestinians, but to oppose Jews.

That is why “pro-Palestinian” rallies so often spill into explicitly antisemitic violence: vandalizing synagogues, harassing Jewish students, assaulting Jewish diners at restaurants. No other diaspora is targeted when a foreign conflict erupts. Only Jews. Anti-Zionism, far from being a separate category, has become the socially acceptable mask for the oldest hatred.

Antisemitism is not suddenly “surging.” It has not re-emerged after decades of dormancy. It has always been here — ancient, adaptable, relentless. From Pharaoh to the Romans, from medieval blood libels to pogroms, from the gas chambers of Auschwitz to the boycotts of Israel, the Jew has been the eternal target. The difference is not in its existence, but in its disguise.

After the Holocaust, explicit antisemitism became taboo in polite society. It was no longer acceptable to say “I hate Jews” or “Jews are our problem.” So antisemitism put on a new mask. It called itself “anti-Zionism.” It replaced the individual Jew with the collective Jew, the State of Israel. What had once been “the Jew is poisoning the well” became “Israel is poisoning the world.” What had once been “the Jew controls the banks” became “Israel controls the governments.”

The same stereotypes, the same conspiracies, the same eliminationist desire — only rebranded for a post-Holocaust world.

That is why Jews must not fool themselves into thinking that supporting the so-called “pro-Palestinian” movement is an act of justice, coexistence, solidarity. It is not. It is a betrayal of Jewish dignity and survival. To march alongside those who chant “From the River to the Sea” is not to stand for human rights; it is to stand for the erasure of Jewish self-determination. To endorse the boycotts of Israel is not to promote peace; it is to empower those who dream of dismantling the world’s only Jewish homeland.

Jews should not support this movement under any circumstances, because the movement is not about freedom, justice, or dignity for Palestinians. It is about denying freedom, justice, and dignity to Jews. When Jews lend their names, their voices, or their organizations to the cause of “Palestine,” they are not siding with the oppressed. They are siding with the oppressor: history’s most consistent oppressor of Jews themselves.

The disguise may have changed, but the hatred is the same. Antisemitism in the 21st century no longer marches under the banners of swastikas and fascist salutes; it marches under keffiyehs and slogans of “liberation.” But the goal is identical: the elimination of Jewish security, sovereignty, and survival. To support such a movement as a Jew is not only dangerous; it is self-destructive.

Meanwhile, Palestinians who truly seek peace or criticize their leadership are silenced. In Gaza, dissidents are jailed, tortured, or executed by Hamas. In the West Bank, activists calling for reform face intimidation. These voices are rarely amplified by Western activists because they contradict the narrative that Israel is solely to blame. And so the Palestinians most invested in building a better future are ignored, while those invested in endless conflict are elevated.

Movements reveal their true nature not by their slogans, but by their choices. A movement that cared about Palestinians would fight Hamas, build jobs, demand reform, and push for coexistence. But the movement we see today does none of that. Instead, it glorifies violence, sabotages opportunity, and shields corruption — all while blaming Israel for every Palestinian misfortune.

That is why the “pro-Palestinian” movement is not a liberation movement, but an eliminationist one. Its energy is not spent building a Palestinian future, just hindering the Jewish one. Its obsession is not Palestinian life, but Jewish existence.

The path to a real Palestinian future is clear: Destroy Hamas, reject terrorism, demand accountable leadership, build an economy of peace, and recognize Israel’s right to exist as the Jewish state alongside any Palestinian one. Only then can Palestinians thrive.

Imagine a movement that marched for democracy in Ramallah, that fundraised for Palestinian entrepreneurs, that pressured leaders to accept peace offers, that amplified Palestinian reformers instead of terrorists. That would be a pro-Palestinian movement worthy of the name.

But until the so-called “pro-Palestinian” movement makes that its rallying cry, it cannot claim to be pro-Palestinian at all. For now, its name is a lie, and its cause is not justice. It’s hate.