EFS
Jun 24, 2024

Those who have chosen to promote and defend Hamas cannot admit that the sexual violence is real, because that would make them monsters. If they admit that the rape and sexual mutilation that was perpetrated on October 7th is real, they must then admit that their support of Hamas makes them vile and inhumane, and they can't cope with that.

Alison Cipriani
Jun 24, 2024

These progressives know full well that everything Israel says happened in Oct 7 is true but it doesn't fit their narrative. Just like they know there is no apartheid or genocide going on. This is all an ideological show with little truth behind it because hatred of Jews trumps all.

