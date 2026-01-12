Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
edward green's avatar
edward green
10m

Trump is now considering making a deal with Iran. INSANITY. I have read articles saying that if Ayatollah is removed it could destabilize the Mideast.

I am disappointed in Trump for not taking military action

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EllisGee's avatar
EllisGee
10m

🎯🎯🎯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture