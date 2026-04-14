Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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ECB's avatar
ECB
4h

Jews are the canary in society’s coal mine. When large portions of a population start blaming Jews in general or Israel in particular for their problems, you know you are looking at a civilization that is facing serious instability

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Richard Hacker's avatar
Richard Hacker
2h

The entire continent of Europe has become the "sick man of Europe." We do not need their help to finish this off. In fact, it is better now if they stand aside. But finish this off we must. Cut off the head of the snake and the rest of the body will die.

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