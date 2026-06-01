Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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David Bergsland's avatar
David Bergsland
5m

An interesting analysis of contemporary society, with absolutely no mention of any spiritual significance—and HaShem, the one who created us, never mentioned.

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ECB's avatar
ECB
16m

Very well put and you are absolutely correct. Engagement at every opportunity is exactly what you want. To all of this I have to add, no more machers. In almost every shul I have been a member of, a praetorian guard of machers blocks the synagogue leadership from both new members and those who are there to see if this place is for them. These folks have to be told, in no uncertain terms, move off. Let the newbies find their way without having to learn the secret handshake. The clique culture that operates in our communal organizations is one of the biggest off putting elements that drive people away. Knock it off.

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