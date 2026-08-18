Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Barbara Panken's avatar
Barbara Panken
4h

Beautifully expressed. Islam needs a “reformation” but that will never happen. Islam will give “peace a chance” only to strengthen their killing machines. 200 years, 1000 years …. They will wait.

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Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
2hEdited

I thought this was wonderful. Hamas have to give up their weapons forcibly. This cannot continue any more.

Whatever people do or don’t understand. It’s over

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