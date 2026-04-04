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Ashley's avatar
Ashley
1d

That’s what this Iran / Lebanon war is intended to achieve: an end to this continuous cycle. The negotiations after the Yom Kippur war effectively achieved this result with the Arab countries.

But the 1979 Iranian revolution opened a new front that created circumstances that were totally unanticipated, not only for Israel, but for the entire Middle East and further afield.

If the shah and the Iranian government at the time had realised a reincarnation of the nazi regime would be created with at least a 47 year shelf life, they probably would have ensured khomeini did not step foot in Tehran.

If that was the case, a far more stable Middle East would have been achieved decades ago.

Now the USA and Israel are left to clean up the mess, which after 47 years, is proving not to be a one month campaign.

If ever the world is to return to a far more stable and less threatened geopolitical environment, the khomeini regime does need to be replaced.

Whether this will happen or not, is not yet assured. It is essential to occur though, otherwise there is no guarantee that these evil maniacs won’t rebuild, and in 20 years or less, threaten the entire region again.

If the nazis had had the opportunity, they would have also tried again.

The world needs to do their absolute best to ensure this monster does not raise its head again.

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Gilda Joffe's avatar
Gilda Joffe
1d

Excellent piece which seems to have hit a nerve judging by the comments. Personally I’m sick of having to be “resilient” and running to bomb shelters 5 times a day. Maybe Israel is starting to wake up and realize that playing “ nicey nicey” with the disgusting international crowd is literally a dead end.

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