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Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
4h

It sounds like this author is saying that Christians introduced “Jew-hatred.” As a Christian, I find this to be offensive, divisive, and unhistorical. Many in the early Church WERE Jews and experienced extreme persecution for their beliefs. No TRUE Christian hates Jews or anyone else. As Christians we are commanded to love everyone, even our enemies (Matthew 5:43-44). It’s true that people calling themselves Christians have hated Jews and others, but they are not TRUE Christians. This author fails to recognize the many Christians who have defended persecuted Jews. Some have endured the same persecution or even died doing so. It is my prayer that this author will see the truth!🙏🏼

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The Issue-ist
17m

Art is often a bridge between the physical and the spiritual—between the genetic memory we carry in our bodies and the ancient stories that give it meaning.

This essay looks past daily news cycles to examine the classical Islamic theology framing modern anti-Zionism. It’s a dense, thoughtful piece on inheritance, identity, and why the fight over Jewish self-determination reaches back so many centuries.

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