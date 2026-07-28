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Future of Jewish

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Nathan Woodard's avatar
Nathan Woodard
6hEdited

Great essay. I would also add that for anybody wishing to end the conversation, in a quick and civilized way, I recommend asking "what should Israel have done?" That generally clears the room.

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
6h

Solid advice that I am incapable of following. My reaction to folk who spout the BS words in regard to Israel: genocide, apartheid, ethnic cleansing, colonization, is that I am dealing with a moron incapable of critical thinking. Their brain has been infected with the demon spawned Jew hatred worm. My response if I have the patience to listen to the BS is to respond, "What a bunch of BS. Lordy, you can't believe the BS you just spouted." If I engage a bit, I remind them hamas slaughtered 1200 in one day on October 7th, and pledged to make everyday October 7th. The only reason they have failed in doing so is Israel stopped the slaughter. It isn't for lack of trying. I then ask how come in 2.5 years of war Israel hasn't matched the one day death count hamas achieved on October 7th. Until they can answer that question, which they never can with intelligence, I am done with them.

I feel no need to convince them of anything. Their opinion means nothing to me. The one thing I do follow is I remain calm. I have dealt with many morons, some violent, in my 28 years of law enforcement. The important thing is to remain calm and have no fear, Hashem is with you.

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