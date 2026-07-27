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Let me begin with what I believe should not be controversial: Ideally, Jews should marry Jews.

That is how I intend to raise my own children. I want them to understand that choosing a Jewish spouse is not merely a private romantic preference. It is one of the most attractive things that a Jew can find in a potential partner.

There is real value in two people entering marriage with a shared history, calendar, language, memory, and sense of peoplehood. It does not guarantee a meaningful Jewish life, but it gives that life a stronger foundation. So we should not be embarrassed to say this.

Every culture has an interest in its own continuation. Jews, after everything we have survived, are entitled to care whether the Jewish People remain a living people rather than a fading ancestry. Encouraging Jews to marry Jews is not hatred of outsiders. It is love of what we inherited.

But the world is not ideal.

People fall in love with people they did not plan to love. Many Jews grow up with little Jewish education or communal connection. Some live in places with few Jewish dating options. Others do not fully understand the importance of Jewish continuity until they are already deeply committed to a non-Jewish partner.

The existence of an ideal does not eliminate the need to think seriously about reality.

We should be able to hold two ideas at once: Jewish marriage should be encouraged, and intermarried families should not be treated as lost. The first expresses an aspiration. The second acknowledges the world as it actually exists.

Jewish intermarriage is often discussed as though it were a single event: A Jew marries a non-Jew, the line has been crossed, the consequences have been decided, the argument is over.

For some Jews, intermarriage represents the collapse of Jewish continuity. For others, concern about it feels narrow-minded, judgmental, or obsolete. One side sees demographic extinction. The other sees love triumphing over tribalism.

Both responses are emotionally understandable. Neither is intellectually sufficient.

Intermarriage can be a serious challenge to Jewish continuity. Pretending otherwise is dishonest. But intermarriage itself is not always the decisive issue. The deeper question is what kind of family, home, identity, education, and future are created afterward. A marriage ceremony lasts one day. A household lasts for decades.

The real Jewish question is not simply: Whom did you marry? It is: What did the two of you decide to build?

Jews who oppose intermarriage sometimes speak as though love between a Jew and a non-Jew must be superficial, misguided, or selfish. That is obviously untrue.

People can fall deeply in love across religious, ethnic, national, and cultural boundaries. A non-Jewish spouse may be more supportive of Jewish life than many Jews. Some non-Jewish partners learn Jewish history, attend synagogue, host Shabbat, raise Jewish children, love Israel, confront antisemitism, and become indispensable members of Jewish families and communities.

Meanwhile, two Jews can marry one another and create a home with almost no Jewish content at all. They may never celebrate Shabbat. They may know little about Jewish history. They may feel apologetic about Jewish particularism. They may raise children who understand Judaism as little more than a distant ancestry and a few holiday foods.

A Jewish wedding does not automatically produce a Jewish future. A mixed marriage does not automatically prevent one. This does not make the two situations identical. It means Jewish continuity cannot be reduced to the identity printed on two birth certificates. The real unit of Jewish continuity is not the wedding. It is the home.

In many cases, intermarriage is treated as the cause of Jewish disconnection when it is actually the consequence of it.

A person who received almost no serious Jewish education, rarely experienced Jewish community, never learned to read Jewish texts, felt no attachment to Jewish peoplehood, and understood Judaism primarily as a collection of family jokes was not necessarily pulled away from Judaism by a non-Jewish spouse.

The distance existed already. The marriage merely revealed it.

This is one reason communal panic about intermarriage can feel so hollow. Jewish institutions sometimes spend 18 years offering young Jews a thin, unconvincing version of Jewish life and then act shocked when those young Jews do not organize their most important adult decisions around it.

We cannot teach Judaism as an occasional obligation and expect it to function as a lifelong commitment. We cannot offer children bagels, Holocaust education, vague ethics, a few Hebrew songs — and then expect them to instinctively understand why building a Jewish home should matter.

If Jewish life is presented as something that asks much and gives little, people will not sacrifice for it. If Judaism is taught primarily as a duty to dead ancestors, it will struggle to compete with the living person standing in front of them.

The failure did not begin when someone became engaged. It began when Jewish identity was never made intellectually serious, emotionally compelling, spiritually useful, or personally meaningful.

photo: Anton Mislawsky/Unsplash

There is a temptation, particularly in liberal Jewish circles, to respond to past judgment by declaring that intermarriage does not matter at all, but that is dishonest. Marriage is not merely a private romance between two isolated individuals. It is the creation of a small civilization.

Every household develops its own calendar, rituals, stories, loyalties, symbols, foods, expectations, and understanding of the world. Every couple eventually answers questions about holidays, children, education, family obligations, community, death, mourning, and belonging. Even couples who insist that religion is unimportant are making a religious decision. They are deciding that inherited traditions will have limited presence in the home.

When two people come from different traditions, the home will not remain culturally neutral. Neutrality is usually another word for allowing the dominant surrounding culture to win.

Christmas is easier than Hanukkah because an entire society prepares for Christmas. Sunday is easier than Shabbat because the week is already organized around Sunday. General Western identity requires no tuition, no synagogue membership, no Hebrew lessons, no explanation to skeptical relatives, and no willingness to appear different, while Jewish continuity requires intention precisely because assimilation requires none.

That does not mean an intermarried family cannot create a Jewish home. It means doing so will rarely happen by accident. The couple must choose it, and they must choose it repeatedly.

Many couples discuss interfaith differences as though they were logistical inconveniences.

Which holidays will we celebrate? What kind of ceremony will we have? Will there be a Christmas tree? Where will the children go to school?

These questions matter, but they are downstream from a more fundamental one: What do we believe a family is for? Is a family merely a place where two adults pursue happiness together? Or is it also a link between generations — a structure through which memory, identity, obligation, and civilization are transmitted?

Modern culture encourages us to think of marriage primarily as a relationship between two people. Judaism understands marriage as something larger. A couple does not only face one another. They also stand between those who came before them and those who may come after.

This does not mean people must marry according to communal expectations regardless of love or compatibility. It means romantic happiness is not the only value involved.

Every marriage creates something that did not previously exist. The question is whether the couple sees itself as inheriting and carrying forward a Jewish story, or merely borrowing selected pieces of it.

An interfaith couple should not avoid this conversation out of fear that it will sound intolerant. A Jewish couple should not assume the answer simply because both partners are Jewish.

They should ask:

Will our children understand themselves as members of the Jewish People?

Will Jewish history feel like their history?

Will they know enough to participate rather than merely observe?

Will they inherit practices, not just ancestry?

Will Judaism shape the rhythm of their home?

Will they join a Jewish community even when it is inconvenient?

Will they teach them that being Jewish carries obligations as well as pride?

Will they give them enough knowledge to make an informed Jewish choice later, or will we call their ignorance “freedom”?



Those questions are more important than labels.

photo: Diana Polekhina/Unsplash

Many interfaith families decide to raise children with both traditions. Sometimes this is done thoughtfully and honestly, and sometimes “both” is a way of postponing the painful work of choosing. Adults often imagine that offering children two identities gives them twice as much. In practice, it can leave them with half of each.

Religious and cultural identities are not simply collections of holidays. They make claims about history, community, truth, obligation, and belonging. They are not always interchangeable, and their differences cannot always be resolved through goodwill.

A child can certainly learn about multiple family traditions. A child can love relatives from different backgrounds. A Jewish home need not treat the non-Jewish side of the family with contempt or erase its history, but honoring two families is not the same as constructing two equally binding identities.

At some point, children need more than exposure. They need fluency. They need to know which story they are being asked to carry. Otherwise, “we will let them choose” often means that the parents have chosen not to give them enough depth in either tradition to make a meaningful choice at all. Choice without education is not freedom. It is abandonment disguised as openness.

Jewish discussions of intermarriage often make a strategic and moral mistake: They speak about the non-Jewish partner as the person who has taken someone away. This can be cruel, and it is often inaccurate.

A non-Jewish spouse may be entirely willing to support Jewish life but unsure where they belong. They may enter a synagogue and feel watched. They may hear communal conversations about intermarriage and understand, correctly, that people are discussing families like theirs as a problem. Then Jewish institutions wonder why the family does not participate.

A community serious about Jewish continuity must distinguish between standards and hostility. It should be possible to say that Jewish continuity matters, that endogamy has historically protected Jewish civilization, and that raising Jewish children requires clarity — without humiliating the people who have already joined Jewish families.

The non-Jewish spouse should be invited into the work of Jewish life, not falsely declared Jewish without conversion, and not treated as a demographic contaminant, but respected as someone whose choices may shape the Jewish future. Some of the most committed builders of Jewish homes were not born Jewish. Some converted. Others did not, but nevertheless made extraordinary sacrifices to help their spouses and children live fully Jewish lives.

A serious Jewish community should be able to recognize that contribution without pretending distinctions do not exist. Welcoming people and preserving boundaries are not opposites. Mature communities know how to do both.

The Jewish conversation about intermarriage has been trapped between prohibition and permission. Is it allowed? Is it acceptable? Should we celebrate it? Should we oppose it?

These questions matter within different religious frameworks, but they are not adequate for the Jewish People as a whole. We also need to ask what responsibilities follow from the choices people make.

A Jewish person who marries another Jew has not completed the task of continuity. The couple must still create a Jewish home. A Jewish person who marries a non-Jew has not necessarily abandoned the Jewish future. But the couple must understand that preserving Jewish identity will require unusual clarity and effort.

A synagogue that welcomes interfaith families has not solved the problem simply by removing barriers. It must help those families develop knowledge, practices, relationships, and commitments. A traditional community that strongly encourages Jews to marry Jews has not solved the problem merely by preserving a boundary. It must ensure that the Jewish marriages it promotes produce healthy homes rather than empty compliance.

No one is exempt from responsibility.

People do not only want comfort, acceptance, and personal freedom. They also want to belong to something larger than themselves.

They want inheritance. They want community. They want rituals that mark time, stories that explain where they came from, and traditions that connect their private lives to generations they will never meet. They want to feel that their family is part of something meaningful.

Judaism has all of this in abundance.

It is an ancient civilization built around memory, learning, argument, responsibility, family, and the stubborn refusal to disappear. It has survived exile, persecution, assimilation, and repeated attempts to sever Jews from their history. It has produced languages, literature, law, music, humor, philosophy, and a way of organizing life around the sanctification of time.

That is an extraordinary inheritance, but too many Jews do not present it that way to their non-Jewish spouses. They speak apologetically about Jewish life. They treat holidays as obligations, synagogue as a chore, Jewish education as an expense, and family traditions as strange customs that must be negotiated down. They seem embarrassed to care too much. They ask their spouses to tolerate Judaism rather than showing them why they themselves treasure it.

Then they are surprised when the non-Jewish spouse feels little desire to build a Jewish home. A person cannot be expected to become excited about something its own inheritor treats as a burden.

Jewish spouses should not pressure, manipulate, or lecture their partners. They should not turn Judaism into a sales pitch or make love conditional upon religious compliance. The goal is not to win an argument. The goal is to live Jewishly with enough joy, knowledge, confidence, and seriousness that the value becomes visible.

A Jew who speaks proudly about Jewish history, creates a weekly Shabbat table, knows why the holidays matter, participates in community, studies Jewish ideas, and treats Jewish life as a privilege is communicating something powerful without forcing anyone. They are saying: This is not merely a collection of restrictions I inherited. This is something beautiful that I am fortunate to belong to.

That kind of pride is inviting. It gives the non-Jewish spouse something real to approach. They are no longer being asked to support an abstract demographic project or accommodate a nervous family’s fear of assimilation. They are being welcomed into a home with depth, memory, purpose, and life.

Many non-Jewish spouses may respond positively to that — not because they have been persuaded by a clever argument, but because human beings are drawn to people who know who they are and love what they belong to.

The opposite is also true: Jewish insecurity creates a vacuum.

When a Jew cannot explain why Judaism matters, the non-Jewish partner is left to conclude that it probably does not matter very much. When Jewish practices are introduced only during conflict — over the wedding, the children, or December holidays — they begin to feel like arbitrary demands rather than expressions of a living identity.

Jewish pride must come before the negotiation.

A Jewish person should be able to tell a spouse, calmly and without embarrassment: This is part of who I am. It gives my life meaning. I want it to shape our home, and I want our children to inherit it — not because your background is lesser, but because this inheritance is precious to me.

That statement is not coercive. It is honest.

The stronger a Jew’s own relationship with Judaism is, the less likely they are to rely on guilt, fear, or demographic panic. They do not need to shout that the Jewish People are disappearing. They can demonstrate why the Jewish People are worth joining, supporting, and carrying forward.

The responsibility cannot rest entirely on the non-Jewish spouse. Jews must make Judaism worthy of their partner’s respect through the seriousness with which they live it. We cannot ask others to see greatness in a tradition that we present with embarrassment. We cannot invite someone into a people we seem eager to escape.

And we cannot expect a spouse to help build a Jewish future unless we show them, through our own pride and example, why that future is something magnificent to be part of.