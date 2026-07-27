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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
19m

Joshua, excellent article.

I'd add one thought that may be a little outside the scope of your article. If we're serious about Jewish continuity, we should also be willing to examine some of our own traditions. One that has always puzzled me is that, under Orthodox Jewish law, a child born to a Jewish father and a non-Jewish mother is generally not considered Jewish unless they convert, whereas a child born to a Jewish mother is automatically considered Jewish.

In my opinion, that rule made more sense in a world where establishing paternity was far more difficult than it is today. With modern DNA testing, I think it's a conversation worth having. When a Jewish father knows his children won't be recognized as Jewish by much of the Jewish world, it can discourage families from embracing Jewish identity and traditions as fully as they otherwise might.

I know this isn't a change that's likely to happen, but if our goal is strengthening Jewish continuity, I think it's a discussion worth having.

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Susan Berger's avatar
Susan Berger
27m

The is the best insight on the subject of intermarriage and Jewish engagement I've ever read. Perfectly, articulately said, Josh.

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