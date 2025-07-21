Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Richard Hacker
1h

I attended the local county fair this last weekend, a large county just west of a major metro area, and stopped at the Democrat Party table for a lively discussion with the folks there. I told them that there are two policies that animate me. Support for the 2nd amendment to the U.S. Constitution and support for Israel. I will not spend too much time on the first one except to say that we disagreed; however, on the second point, they were just about in lock-step with everything that you have just written. "Israel has killed over 60,000 innocent women and children in Gaza. Don't you care about these innocent people?" First of all ( and I do not apologize for this), "No. I do not care about them. I care about the Israelis who were murdered and the fact that their young men and women have to again fight another war to protect themselves." Secondly, it is not 60,000 women and children. The Hamas Health Ministry (now there's an oxymoron if I ever heard one) classifies all deaths in Gaza as caused by Israel. Battle deaths, heart attacks, killed while trying to get aid from a truck, death by scorpion bite, Does not matter. All Israel's fault. Furthermore, the U.N. itself has revised those numbers down. "What about the two-state solution?" Me, "Pppffftttt" I suspect that I did not change any opinions. And these are the people for whom over 80% of the Jews in the U.S. voted last time around. Years ago, as a young engineer, my Chief Engineer at the time had a small plaque on his wall which said, "Can we find at least one reason why it CAN be done?" In other words, when all around you are giving you excuses of why we can not achieve a certain goal, find the reason, however crazy it may seem, why we can. Then patiently persist and persevere (my there "Ps"). We will get it done regardless of those on our side who think it cannot be done. And later, they will thank us.

Michele
2h

could not agree more! excellently written!

