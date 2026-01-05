Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bless America's avatar
Bless America
3h

Any juxtaposition of Anna Frank with anything at all pertaining to Gaza is an abomination and an attempted debasement of both the Holocaust and the State of Israel, imputing the blood-libel accusation of " genocide" on Israel .

The photo of the Gazan girl should have been accompanied by a photo of Hamas, and the photo of Anna Frank should have been accompanied by a photo of Hitler.

Demagoguery is taking unrelated levels of multi-level issues and falsely presenting single items linearly as if they were equivalent.

Example of such fallacy, which counts on ignorance and stupidity :

The Nazis killed people.

Israel killed people.

Israel is Nazi.

Never again means:

no more Hitlers.

No more Hamas.

No more Amsterdam and/or Dutch Jew haters.

No more Jews slaughtered without appropriate response.

The Gaza war - a war, not a genocide- was and is justified. Israel was savagely attacked.

The Holocaust, a genocide, was not justified. The Jews didn't attack Hitler or Germany or anyone.

There are many levels and unrelated histories. The fraudulent propaganda simplification of these girls' histories shows the inhuman, both Orwellian and deviously

Machiavellian intent of the pro- terrorism and Jew -hating Soviet inspired demagogues.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frédérique's avatar
Frédérique
4hEdited

Maybe a poster of Anne Frank & the Bibas children needs to be created to counter this imposter narrative With the added slogan that points out Hind was killed by Hamas not the IDF

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture