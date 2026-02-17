Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanne's avatar
Joanne
2h

This is the most beautiful and amazing article that,I’ve read in a very long time. Bravo for covering this topic and this amazing man. I live in Montréal where we have a pretty strong community, I think the success is particularly due to our large Sephardic community. We do have some great young people like him. The response was perfection.

Reply
Share
Liz's avatar
Liz
2h

Yes. It is time that Jews in the diaspora stop being defensive when challenged about Israel and all the accusations against it (and de facto, against the diasporic Zionists). We must announce our loyalty to our country and turn the argument on the inquisitor. “Why are you focussed on what is going on outside this country?” We have allowed the Jew haters to control the narrative for too long.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture