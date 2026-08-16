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Moses Maimonides's avatar
Moses Maimonides
34mEdited

Superb write-up, Lucy, although most of the regular readers here know the facts you have outlined, it is always helpful to hear them again, retold in eloquent fashion as you have done.

The problem is getting this out to the masses. WHY ISN'T ISRAEL (and the Trump Administration for that matter) delivering this information to the American public and the rest of the world loudly, clearly, written in crayon if that's what it takes??? This needs to be on all News outlets, and needs to be dished out everywhere, even on TikTok which will show pretty much anything if paid, CCP be damned. There are billionaires like Roy Singham and Soros pushing the other way, funding the Jew-hatred along with the CCP, Iran, and Qatar. Let's outdo them. We can't afford not to.

The great unwashed are being brainwashed by this and it will not end well for us Jews if we don't do something YUUUGE to fight it. I am horrified, and even more importantly terrified, by the comments I read on Facebook. Just today, the notes on posts concerning the Central Synagogue attack run about 4 to 1 toward "Free Palestine!" and "He (the attacker) is a hero!" and "The little mustache man will take care of the little hat people." Tracing these keyboard momzers usually leads to someone with a menial job, often Irish, Spanish, or Australian, if not clearly Muslim. Some are bots, many are real. The latter see no reason not to drop all pretenses and let their inner Jew-hatred fly. After all, they have been given the cover of calling us colonial, oppressive Baby-Killers.

WE HAVE GOT TO FIGHT BACK, and revealing the madness and the sources thereof is a really good start.

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Ezekiel Detroit's avatar
Ezekiel Detroit
18m

Brilliant synthesis and thank you. Bottom line is if you always disliked Jews, here is finally a language of chants and slogans that free you from the need to think. I appreciate that the young conflict-free westerners and Australians can’t possibly conceive of a huge terrorist regime that is happy to sacrifice its own people in order to harm a tiny democratic country. Credit the Iran/Qatar terrorist organization for a top notch bit of gaslighting.

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