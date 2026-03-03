Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

Olga Pavlova
Soviet propaganda is cancerous.

Once it successfully invades the human mind, it becomes incurable.

Re: "Europe’s hesitation is particularly puzzling". Really? They hate the Jews, so Israel's involvement makes this contrary to their Islamic-loving minds. At this point, they are basically a lost continent.

As for J Street, they advocated heavily for the JCPOA that allowed Iran to get so close to a deployable nuclear weapon.

Jew-hater, Barak Hussein Obama, sought to reshape the balance of power in the Middle East, to make Iran a major player once again. Hence his handing them nearly half a trillion dollars with which to finance their terror empire and ability to construct not only nuclear weapons, but intercontinental ballistic missiles on which to deploy them.

Thank God for President Trump, who is willing to do what seven US presidents before him refused to do: take decisive again against Iran.

