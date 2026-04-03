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Future of Jewish

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Jonathan's avatar
Jonathan
3d

It’s time to stop worrying about what Europe thinks. Their default position is permanently anti-Israel regardless of what’s being discussed.

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Gilda Joffe's avatar
Gilda Joffe
3d

Thank you for the clarification. I 100 percent support this law for ridding the earth of these killers. What moral right do they have to life?

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