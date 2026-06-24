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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
18m

Adam, good article, and I think you're right to be concerned. The historical parallels are certainly uncomfortable.

That said, I'm still waiting to see how this looks after the full 60 days. I don't trust Iran for a second. We all know what the regime believes and what its long-term goals are, so skepticism is more than justified.

What concerns me most right now is who appears to be driving this process. I've never been particularly comfortable with Vance on foreign policy, and the more I hear from him, the less comfortable I become. I would feel much more confident if Rubio were leading these negotiations. But it is what it is.

For now, I'm reserving judgment. If, at the end of 60 days, there is a real agreement that permanently removes the nuclear threat and leaves Iran unable to cheat its way back to a bomb, then I'll gladly admit my concerns were misplaced. Until then, I remain cautious and skeptical.

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ECB's avatar
ECB
32m

Interesting analysis. Reminds me of the Budapest Memorandum and the Ukraine.

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