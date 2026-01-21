Future of Jewish

Susan Sullivan
7h

Fascinating! I don’t think many people have confidence in the UN. It is totally corrupt and ineffective. I think you may be right!

Nathan Brown
6h

Starting from what we already know .. the UN is a waste of space. Politically corrupt and inept.

Only yesterday President Sissi said .. ‘Palestinian cause remains the foremost priority in the Middle East, describing it as the cornerstone of regional stability and a prerequisite for a just and comprehensive peace’. What a load of nonsense .. Egypt’s border is firmly shut to the people of gaza, and Egypt’s dictator overthrew elected Morsi and banned the Muslim Brotherhood. The Arab world has never tried to help the so called palestinian people.

The Arab world, with Turkey and Iran, are nothing but a pack of duplicitous muslim states with their own issues of secular vs islamism, sunni vs shia, and as history shows, are far from trustworthy. Trump’s Board of Peace is wishful thinking.

Jordan is the country that was created from 78% of what was the British Mandated part of the 500+ year old Ottoman empire, and is the ‘second state’ of any two state solution. The so called Hashemite kingdom is a British creation, and its people are majority palestinian. Jordan created the West Bank when it occupied the land from 1948 to 1967, during which time there was no world notion of a state called palestine .. that only happened after Israel took back what should be known as Judea and Samaria, which is part of Israel. The Board of Peace should use their vast billions in cash to move the arabs of the west bank to homes in Jordan and other willing Arab countries.

Judea and Samaria belong to Israel, and then the Arab world can carry on their fight amongst themselves and leave the Jewish state to live in peace. Amen.

