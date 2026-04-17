Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
1h

"Enemies who have stated, clearly and repeatedly, that their objective is annihilation" and still way too many in the West, particularly, have become predisposed to support Iranian barbarism, attempt to create a sympathetic view of murderous Hamas and the Gazaniacs, and condemn Israel for, blast it all, not wanting to die. Finally, I knew that the modern industry of "kill the Jews" started in the 1920's just after Schicklgruber joined the early Nazi Party in 1919. The more things change the more they stay the same, yes?

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
2h

No it didn't 😔💔💪🇮🇱💙🙏🫂

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