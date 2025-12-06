Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam Hilt's avatar
Sam Hilt
1hEdited

Thank you, Joshua, for calling this out so forcefully. It always sticks in my craw when I read words like, "I'm not saying that's Israel's perfect, but..." or "I fully support Israel's right to exist, but..." Apologizing for the fact that you exist before you even state your case does nothing to enhance your credibility. It just shows that you have been intimidated by the hate campaigns against Israel, and you are speaking from a place of intimidation.

Or, worse, it identifies you as one of the virtue-signaling schmucks or schmuckettes who repudiate obvious truths along with their own identify in a craven plea for acceptance by the Others. Jews, and those who would speak on their behalf, need to practice standing up straight and stop putting a "KICK ME" sign on their backs that scores them absolutely no points.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elayne Wolf's avatar
Elayne Wolf
1h

The West has unfortunately lost their moral compass. Ethics, values, of their ancestors' civilized societies. Tragically, the West's obsession is: Only Israel is not allowed to be offensive against attacks by aggressors, win wars, defend its citizens.🇮🇱

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture