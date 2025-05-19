Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Zev Spitz
You misunderstand the Haredi objection to army service.

The Rambam writes (De'os 6:1) - as a matter of Jewish law - that we are influenced by our surroundings, and we have to avoid surroundings that might influence us improperly.

The most basic function of an army is behavioral conditioning to get masses of people doing something together; we have to check very carefully what kind of behaviors are being inculcated by army service.

This is doubly true for the IDF, whose stated goal is not just to be an army, but to be a melting pot towards the creation of a largely secular common Israeli identity; a secular identity that Haredim - fully cognizant of the underlying unity of the Jewish people - neither want or need.

Worse, the upper echelons of the army, along with the judiciary, are deliberately pursuing a purely secular vision of Israel, one without any particularist loyalty to the Jewish people, and certainly not to Judaism. Forcing Haredim into the army is a part of that grand strategy, because Haredim have shown themselves the only complete demographic largely able to resist this vision.

There have been multiple efforts to create Haredi-safe army programs, but they've failed again and again at the same point: somebody somewhere in the judiciary or in the chain of command decided that Haredim in separate units with specific conditions was a violation of some cultural principle or other of great value. Fool me twice...

We'll see what happens with the Hashmonaim brigade; but the same pressures still exist.

(For a Haredi perspective of someone who's actually served in Netzach Yehuda: https://x.com/ShimonNataf/status/1762166988304990568)

Shelah Horvitz
The Tanakh is full of holy forefathers who were soldiers, and apparently their fighting for their country did not disturb their own Torah Dome.

