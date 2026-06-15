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Suzanna Eibuszyc's avatar
Suzanna Eibuszyc
5h

The moral of this story, Israel can not depend on anyone.

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John Galt III's avatar
John Galt III
4h

"The Iran war ended exactly where it began."

No, it didn't.

Doom and gloom sells.

I am waiting to see how this plays out and I am very optimistic.

The US for the second time in 2 years has allied directly with Israel to fight a common enemy. That has never happened since 1948. To you this is nothing. To me it is everything.

In the US our armaments industry is changing at incredibe speed. The two Apache pilots that were shot down weren't saved by Navy Seals, Israeli special froces or any person. They were saved by a autonomous boat made by Saronic whose CEO is Dino Mavrookis an ex-Navy Seal. Other companies like Anduril, Castelion, Dzyne and others are making huge strides in developing incredibly dirt cheap, effective, mass produced weapons systme that do NOT rely on any importation of special materials or parts made in China but from readily available materials here in America.

There are dozens of "Elon Musk" types starting defense companies backed by "Elon Musk" type Venture Capitalists who understand if we don't have a civilization all their venture capital investments in AI and other leading technologies will be worthless so they are backing these new companies with all the money they need. Donald Trump picked Pete Hegsteth for a reason. Our Department of War in a few years will be totally different.

Backward regimes like Iran's are in deep, deep trouble.

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