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Mark Levenson's avatar
Mark Levenson
3h

I’m a big Trump supporter but now I classify him like you said with Obama and Carter. It’s the 25th mile of the marathon and he’s quitting all because of political reasons. Shame on him I’ve lost all respect for him unless there’s something I don’t know about. I agree 100% ..if there is no regime change all of this has been for nothing.

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
2hEdited

The good news is Mamdani is ineligible for the presidency.

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