Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Matthews's avatar
John Matthews
11m

The account of the murder and rape of Steinbeck's past family is both intensely sad and very telling. Having written about the murder and rape at Damur, there appears a pattern, repeated again on October 7th.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Louis Maurice's avatar
Louis Maurice
35m

and pride, self-confidence and commitment

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture