Amanda Blackman
5h

I absolutely agree with the sentiments expressed. The Jewish people have spent too much time trying to educate those who do not wish to be educated and donating billions to civic, cultural, arts, educational, political and medical (the list is unending) organisations who have turned their backs on us when we needed/begged for their support. Our ‘bargain’ with the west has spectacularly collapsed yet we still keep trying to convince the world that we have a ‘right’ to exist. I am an Australian Jew from Bondi, Sydney, Australia who narrowly escaped the carnage inflicted upon my community because I decided not to go to the Chanukah celebrations on the beach with my 2 year old grandson because of my fear of attending a large, unprotected gathering of Jews in a public place. I do not want to live like this anymore and am seriously considering leaving the land of my birth to live in the only land where I can be who I am without apologising for it.

Ralph Rosenberg's avatar
Ralph Rosenberg
5h

History proves attacks on Jews serve as the canary in the coal mine, warning of democratic collapse and violence spreading to other minorities. When antisemitism rises unchecked, it signals broader societal breakdown threatening all vulnerable communities.

Leaders, civil and political, should state that attacks reveal systemic hatred that never stops with Jews but metastasizes to threaten everyone. If leaders do not know this, they should consult history.

That said, the global Jewish community should respond accordingly. This attack reflects systemic hatred, threatening all religious, ethnic and cultural minorities.

