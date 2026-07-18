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I will never forget the first serious conversation I had with an Orthodox Jew.

It was in Tel Aviv. A few weeks earlier, I had met Daniel, an Orthodox Jew from South Africa who, like me, had immigrated to Israel. One evening, we met for a beer, and I asked him how Orthodox dating worked.

What he described was the opposite of almost everything I had experienced.

Orthodox dating, he explained, often does not begin with two people. It begins with people who know them. A rabbi, matchmaker, or mentor speaks with someone representing the other person. They compare values, goals, family expectations, and the kind of life each person wants to build.

Only then is a date arranged.

Daniel told me that the first few dates are “strictly business.” He did not mean they were cold. He meant that the couple discussed the questions that would eventually determine whether a marriage worked.

What kind of home do you want? How many children? How do you think about money? What role will religion and family play in your life?

Only after they established that they wanted the same basic future did the romance begin.

Now contrast that with how many less-religious people date. We begin with romance and postpone reality. We look for attraction, chemistry, and effortless conversation. We spend weeks or months becoming emotionally attached. Only later do we ask whether we agree about children, money, family, religion, or the kind of life we want.

By then, those questions are harder to answer honestly. There are feelings, memories, and fear of loss. Instead of asking whether the relationship makes sense, we begin negotiating against reality because we want it to work.

The Orthodox process suddenly did not seem backward. It seemed disciplined. It places purpose before emotion. It treats marriage not simply as the culmination of romance, but as the construction of a shared life.

That conversation stayed with me because it revealed something much larger than a difference in dating customs: Non-Orthodox Jews have a lot to learn from our Orthodox counterparts.

There is a strange habit in the non-Orthodox Jewish world.

We study Jewish disappearance endlessly. We commission demographic reports. We organize conferences about declining affiliation. We hire consultants to explain why young Jews are disengaging. We debate membership models, tuition costs, intermarriage, antisemitism, Israel education, and the future of Jewish institutions.

But we often refuse to study the Jewish communities that are not disappearing.

Orthodox Jews are growing. Their synagogues are full. Their schools are crowded. Their neighborhoods are dense with Jewish life. Their children fiercely know that they are Jewish, understand what Judaism asks of them, and expect Judaism to remain part of their adult lives.

None of this means Orthodox Judaism is perfect. It is not. Orthodox communities have their own failures, hypocrisies, exclusions, and internal crises. Some Orthodox institutions can be rigid, insular, or resistant to necessary change. There are people who have been hurt inside those communities, just as there are people who have been hurt inside every religious community.

Nor does it mean that every non-Orthodox Jew should become Orthodox. Many will never accept Orthodox theology, gender norms, rabbinic authority, or interpretations of Jewish law. That is a legitimate choice, but refusing to become Orthodox is not the same as refusing to learn from Orthodox Jews.

For many non-Orthodox Jews, Judaism has become something visited rather than lived. It appears on the High Holidays, at a Passover Seder, during a lifecycle event, or in response to a crisis in Israel. It is activated when a child becomes a bar or bat mitzvah, when a relative dies, or when antisemitism reminds us that the rest of the world still considers us Jewish first and foremost.

Then it recedes again.

Orthodox Judaism operates from a radically different assumption: Judaism is not an event. It is a system for organizing life. It shapes what you eat, when you work, how you marry, how you mourn, how you celebrate, and how you structure your week. It enters the home, the calendar, the kitchen, and the body. It is not merely something one believes. It is something one repeatedly does.

That repetition matters.

A Jewish identity built around occasional inspiration will always struggle to compete with the routines of ordinary life. People may feel deeply moved at a Yom Kippur service, an Israel rally, or a Shabbat dinner. But feelings fade. A tradition survives when it is carried by habits strong enough to outlast the feeling that first inspired them.

Orthodox Jews understand that continuity does not emerge from one powerful Jewish experience. It emerges from thousands of ordinary Jewish actions.

Non-Orthodox Judaism frequently asks: How can we make Judaism more meaningful? Orthodox Judaism asks a different question: How can we make Judaism unavoidable?

That may sound severe, but there is wisdom in it. The things that most shape us are rarely the things we do only when we feel inspired. They are the practices we repeat until they become part of who we are.

Much of modern Jewish life has been built around choice: attend when you want, participate when it feels meaningful, observe what speaks to you. Join when the program fits your interests, leave when it does not.

This approach sounds welcoming, and sometimes it is. But it contains a fatal weakness: A Jewish life based entirely on personal preference disappears the moment a person no longer prefers it.

Orthodox Judaism is organized around obligation. You do not keep Shabbat only when you are in the mood. You do not join a minyan only when the service promises to be inspiring. You do not visit the sick, comfort mourners, or give charity only when these activities fit conveniently into your schedule. You do them because you are responsible for doing them.

The modern world tends to treat obligation as oppressive, but obligation is also what allows communities to function. A family cannot survive if every member contributes only when they find the experience personally fulfilling. A friendship cannot survive if each person shows up only when it is convenient. A country cannot survive if citizenship consists only of taking what one enjoys.

Why should the Jewish People be any different?

Non-Orthodox Jews often speak beautifully about belonging, but belonging without responsibility is mostly branding. To belong to a people means that other people are entitled to expect something from you. Orthodox communities understand this instinctively. They do not merely tell Jews, “There is a place here for you.” They tell them, “There is work here that only you can do.”

That second message is more demanding. It is also more dignifying. People do not only want to be welcomed. They want to be needed.

photo: The New York Public Library/Unsplash

Many non-Orthodox Jewish organizations have tried to compensate for the weakening of Jewish life in the home.

Synagogues offer more programming. Schools organize family events. Federations launch engagement initiatives. Camps create immersive Jewish experiences. Organizations attempt to provide every element of Jewish belonging that families no longer consistently provide themselves. These efforts can be valuable, but an institution cannot permanently substitute for a home.

Orthodox Jews understand that the primary Jewish institution is not the synagogue. It is the family table. Judaism survives because children see it before they understand it. Every week, they smell Shabbat dinner; they watch candles being lit; they hear blessings recited; they experience holidays not as special programming but as the rhythm of the household.

The synagogue reinforces Jewish life. It does not manufacture it from nothing. This is one of the hardest truths for the non-Orthodox Jewish world to confront: Jewish continuity cannot be outsourced.

A parent cannot remain Jewishly passive for multiple months of the year, send a child to religious school, and then act surprised when the child regards Judaism as another extracurricular activity. A household cannot treat Shabbat as an inconvenience and expect a synagogue educator to persuade a child that it is a treasure.

Children notice what adults actually organize their lives around. They know which commitments are real because real commitments cost something. They require time, preparation, inconvenience, and sacrifice.

Orthodox children may eventually challenge, reinterpret, or reject parts of the Judaism they inherited, but they usually understand that they inherited something substantial. Many non-Orthodox children are being asked to preserve a tradition they were barely given.

Orthodox Jews tend to build geographically concentrated communities. They live near synagogues. Their children attend school together. They shop in the same stores. They meet repeatedly, not only at planned events but in the ordinary movement of daily life.

This proximity can sometimes become insularity, but it also creates something modern Jewish institutions desperately attempt to manufacture: community.

Community is not an email list. It is not a building one enters twice a month. It is not a collection of people who purchased tickets to the same holiday program. It is not a WhatsApp group filled with people who rarely see one another. Community is repeated contact combined with mutual responsibility.

It is knowing who has just had a baby, who is sitting shiva, who needs a meal, whose child is struggling, and who has not been seen at synagogue recently. It is being noticed when you disappear.

Many non-Orthodox Jewish communities offer freedom without friction. Members can come and go without anyone asking too much of them. That feels comfortable — until someone experiences loneliness, illness, bereavement, or crisis and discovers that belonging in theory is not the same as being held in practice.

Orthodox communities are often strong not because every member shares a profound personal bond, but because the community has created structures that make people responsible for one another.

The lesson is not that every Jew must move into an Orthodox neighborhood. The lesson is that Jewish community cannot be built entirely around occasional destination events. Jews must construct lives that cause them to encounter one another repeatedly.

photo: Blake Campbell/Unsplash

Orthodox Jews generally do not ask whether Judaism deserves to exist. They may debate what Judaism requires, how Jewish law should be applied, and which traditions must change. But the underlying assumption is confidence: Jewish life is valuable enough to organize a life around.

Much of non-Orthodox Judaism has lost this confidence. It often presents Judaism through the language of universal values, as though Jewish distinctiveness must be translated into something more respectable before it can be embraced. A holiday becomes a lesson in social justice. A ritual becomes a metaphor for personal growth. A Jewish text is valued because it anticipated a modern political idea.

These connections can be legitimate, but when every Jewish practice must be justified through an external moral vocabulary, Judaism begins to sound embarrassed by itself. Orthodox communities are more willing to say: We do this because Jews do this. There is power in that sentence.

Not every tradition needs to be defended as efficient, egalitarian, therapeutic, or politically fashionable. Some practices matter because they bind us to Jews who lived before us and Jews who will live after us.

Non-Orthodox Jews often worry that Jewish particularism will alienate people. Yet a tradition that is afraid of its own distinctiveness becomes less compelling, not more. People are not drawn to a Judaism that apologizes for taking up space. They are drawn to seriousness, confidence, and depth.

Perhaps the deepest lesson Orthodox Jews offer is also the one the non-Orthodox world least wants to hear: Jewish continuity is expensive.

Not only financially, although often that too. It costs time. It limits certain choices. It complicates schedules. It interferes with convenience. It requires people to live near community, structure their calendars around Jewish time and prioritize Jewish education even when easier options exist. Orthodox Jews accept many of these costs because they believe Jewish life is worth paying for.

The non-Orthodox world often searches for a version of Jewish continuity that demands less: fewer obligations, lower expectations, shorter services, easier membership, more flexible participation, and less disruption to modern life.

Some reforms are necessary. Many Jewish institutions are too expensive, bureaucratic, and resistant to change. There is no virtue in making Judaism inaccessible. But there is a difference between removing unnecessary barriers and removing the substance itself. A Judaism designed never to inconvenience anyone will eventually become too inconsequential to inspire anyone.

Everything durable requires sacrifice. Marriage does. Parenthood does. Excellence does. Citizenship does. Community does. So does being part of the Jewish People.