Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Puck's avatar
Puck
5h

Amen v'amen

You said it like it is. Hope you inspire many to reconnect to their roots, as a tree disconnected from its roots put out colourful folliage, but that is merely a sign it is dying.

The definition of orthodoxy is not rigidity but adherence to the fundamental tenets of the religion and the participation in community.

One should also keep in mind that there are varying shades of Orthodoxy, from the Ultra Orthodox to the Orthodox, to the New Orthodoxy. And many different communities of thinking and observance within them.

The one thing they offer is Meaningfulness. Something to explore as an alternative to the vacuousness of I'm born, I breed, I work, I retire, I die.

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Bless America's avatar
Bless America
4h

An important article, with so much that is meaningful and worth remembering.

Nevertheless, the preservation of Judaism does not seem to depend on the premises described here.It depends on identity, an identity learned by education. It also depends on reproducing, a tragic negative development in the West.

I am a secular Jew who had a tremendous Jewish and Zionist education. I was able to pass on to my equally secular kids the identity, the humour, the joys, the history, the virtues and reasoning of Judaism and Zionism. In their own way, they will pass it on.

On the other hand, I had Orthodox grandparents. There was no love but duty there. In her 80's, after 5 children, my bobbe confessed impromptu to us, the women, in the kitchen, as my zeide lay dying, that she had never known love. I believe her.

We can find durable structures in Islam too. But we dislike them when we see them there.

Reading Freud, not a great believer in civilisation, I have to agree that one of the binding essentials of a society is coercion. We don't like to think of it in the context of Judaism, but the subtle yet powerful social coercion exerted on its members allowed for duty and shame.

I agree that those elements have weakened, but nostalgia for them won't do to forge ahead.

Being isolationist is Biblical. Don't do as the goyim; we are a nation who dwells apart; we were chosen. With Illuminism, we learned to be Jews and to belong with others as well. We would be cursed and blamed either way. But there is no way back.

Today, in Israel, the separatist and anti-Zionist position taken by the ultra-Orthodox has enraged Israelis and many world Jews. I prefer to believe that Israel, secular as it is, preserves the Jewish soul, deep ethics and identity. It is the diaspora that needs reinforcement , but not along orthodox lines.

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