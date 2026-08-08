Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Diane Gottlieb's avatar
Diane Gottlieb
5h

This is so beautiful. Thank you!

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Rick Miller's avatar
Rick Miller
5h

Amen! Yasher Koach. A wonderful and meaningful D’var Torah

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