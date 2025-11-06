Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ECB's avatar
ECB
1h

Leave is what’s going to happen. Fact is, it’s already happening. Jews want to live their lives with peace of mind, like most people everywhere. Who in his right mind would want to raise children in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty? We’re not going to go to war to re-fight a battle that we’ve already lost. It’s a shame for what will become of NYC but that isn’t our responsibility. The majority of the city’s people have spoken, they are just fine with a thoroughly antisemitic leader. We Jews already know through hard won experience what trying to accommodate a hater like Mamdani will cost. It isn’t remotely worth it while friendly shores still await us. There is no prize at the bottom of this cracker jack box waiting for us if we choose to dig in and fight. And we shouldn’t.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
George Shay's avatar
George Shay
2h

I suggest Alliyah. Jews are no longer safe in the US or anywhere else. The Democrats are the most anti-Semitic party since the Nazis, and they could return to power in 2028.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture