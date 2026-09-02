Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moses Maimonides's avatar
Moses Maimonides
5h

It all comes back to my simple explanation: Jew-haters are either LOSERS or those pandering to LOSERS.

Reply
Share
Dinah Bucholz's avatar
Dinah Bucholz
4h

This is an exquisitely argued case. I will keep this in my folder, perhaps forever. It's worth keeping.

I believe we are facing a looming catastrophe. I don't know what shape it will take, but I believe it will be worse than anything we have ever faced in our history in one unique way, and that is its global nature.

You say not to panic and believe a Holocaust is around the corner. Probably not. But something is around the corner. I can't recall a time in Jewish history when social unrest coupled with rising antisemitism ever turned out well for us, so I'm not optimistic.

We are considering for the first time making aliyah, because although Jews face other sorts of dangers in Israel, at least there we can be openly and proudly Jewish. I feel a strong sense of no longer belonging here (writing from the United States).

Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture