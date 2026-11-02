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Moses Maimonides's avatar
Moses Maimonides
4hEdited

Let’s call a spade a spade. Jews have a long genetic memory of pogroms and other persecution primarily involving Catholics and other Christians. The Jews among the Bolsheviks delusionally thought that Communism would put the Christians in their place and finally make us equal. And somehow the Republicans became cast as the party of the Christians and a vote for them was a vote for Jesus and pogroms. Even though Christians are now Israel’s greatest supporters, all many of us can see is a Polish peasant threatening us with a stick. The mania is so complete that we can’t see the Muslim waving a gun at us on the other side.

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oppositeside's avatar
oppositeside
4h

Hmm.... for those of us on the center-left, who have always been liberals, this reads as pretty insulting. What, we're all just stupid? We are imagining the blood-and-soil nativism that has entirely taken over the GOP and which is happy to support Israel so long as it fights Muslims, but despises American Jews and sees us as foreigners?

Yes the Democrats are not perfect. But unlike the GOP, they are a fractious bunch and are controlled by no one person and no one ideology. Leftists trying to take over are often vile and rarely successful for long.

What are our choices here? Fight for a place among the Democrats or beg at the table of the latest GOP strongman? You want examples of Jew-hatred among Republican presidents? It's a long list.

So honestly, this analysis was worth less than the time it took to read it, and I read fast.

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