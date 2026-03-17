Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
4hEdited

You could have omitted the word “Media.” Based on comments from people like Chris Murphy, Bernie Sanders, AOC, Ro Khanna, and their ilk, it is evident that the left-wing wants the Islamic dictatorship to win.

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Carolyn Tucker's avatar
Carolyn Tucker
3h

This is an incredibly powerful essay. How do we get this out there to the people who need to read it? The manipulation of events and the propaganda that is now everywhere is going to end very badly for all of us, not just the Jews!

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