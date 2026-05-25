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Will Howard's avatar
Will Howard
34m

We need to stop playing their game. Better yet, turn the game back on these "progressive" (pseudo-) "intellectuals." So, you see the re-establishment of Israel as an expression of "colonialism?" (In reality - you know, the real reality - not the "theory" they learned from their semiotics professor, Israel is the greatest example of decolonization of the 20th Century. The indigenous people finally threw off the shackles of the Ottoman and British Empires). Very well, here you are in a nice restaurant or cafe in Venice Beach, or Toronto, or Auckland, or Sydney. Unless you are a Native American, or an Australian Aborigine, or a Maori, you need to get on the next plane back to wherever you came from. Or wherever your parents, or grandparents came from. And give up your US, Canadian, Australia or New Zealand passport. Come on, "progressives," live up to the "principles" you so glibly talk about while you sip your sauvignon blanc. (Made from plants introduced from France - another example of colonization! It's everwhere once you start looking).

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Evelyn Goodman's avatar
Evelyn Goodman
1h

While I've never been asked this type of question I think it's a good idea to have a response ready.

E.g. And how do you feel about what's happening in the Sudan?

This pivots from the obsession about Israel.

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