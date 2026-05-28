Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
5h

What a truly extraordinary man. We are not worthy of gathering up the crumbs under his table.

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Miranda Lapides ✡️💧's avatar
Miranda Lapides ✡️💧
3h

Wow. Reminds me of the Polish Nelly Bly

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