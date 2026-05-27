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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
23m

Nachum, this is an excellent article, but in my opinion you omitted our number one vulnerability: the massive, bloated Jewish organizations that dominate diaspora Jewish life.

They take in enormous amounts of money, yet there is almost no accessibility, almost no accountability, no unified strategy, no coordinated messaging, and very little real leadership that reaches ordinary Jews on the street. Everything is reactive instead of proactive. We respond after the damage is already done instead of building long-term communal strength beforehand.

The other side understands slogans, propaganda, activism, emotional narratives, and strategic coordination. Meanwhile, our organizations often seem trapped inside endless bureaucracy, fundraising, conferences, statements, and institutional caution.

That, to me, is the true Jewish swamp.

And until that swamp is torn down and rebuilt from the ground up with real accountability, accessibility, clarity, and strategic seriousness, diaspora Jews will continue drifting without unified direction while the threats around them grow more organized and more confident.

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Martin Sinkoff's avatar
Martin Sinkoff
23m

100% correct Nachum. Thank you. ⭐🙏

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