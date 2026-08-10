Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
1h

The safest airline in the world. The first time I went to Israel

I went EL AL

How wonderful it was to me, that all the passengers cheered and clapped when we landed in Israel❤️

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(((Jerusalmit)))🟦's avatar
(((Jerusalmit)))🟦
38m

Home in the sky ♥️🇮🇱

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