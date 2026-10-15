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Pam Pasake's avatar
Pam Pasake
3h

Thank you for this article. I have not heard of the Hilltop Boys, and find this very disturbing. The government and soldiers have a lot of fronts they are fighting on. Aren't there any organizations that can take on the work of placing adults with these 'gangs'?

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Hilary's avatar
Hilary
3h

This is a good and balanced article. There is a lot of talk, many articles about the hilltop boys. I think you make some good points. The only thing I’d question from your piece is that you say several times the these boys were put there. I’m not so sure about that. From what I know they mostly put themselves there and it wasn’t a decision made by anyone in public authority. It’s very similar to what boys do in other countries, including western countries when they are disenfranchised for whatever reason. In the case of Israel it has all kinds of other ramifications which are being weaponised by Israel’s enemies. For that reason a solution must be found. But the boys themselves must not get lost in that. Their futures, their wellbeing must be a priority.

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