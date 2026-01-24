Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Albert Koeman's avatar
Albert Koeman
24m

I can imagine Trump's plan for Gaza will be met in Israel with some surprise. But it all makes perfect sense. What's more, it's the best investment since Bernie Madoff retired! I recommend investing; you'll see what fantastic returns it will yield, better than Monte Carlo. Also, that small investment of 1 billion in the 'Board of Peace': who wouldn't want US protection? Well, a few pesky European states, but they'll soon find out what can happen to their little business.

Reply
Share
Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
25mEdited

Like everything that Trump does, we see the moves on the chessboard but not the play that ends in the checkmate. We know that his plays have ended in many winnings. The big economic and military stick is present and it has been used. The Art of the Deal is always present, including ask for everything and settle for what was the goal. And always be ready to walk away if the opponent is not ready to be reasonable. So FAFO.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture