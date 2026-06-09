Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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j p m's avatar
j p m
6hEdited

For unknown reason Matt Bernstein's YouTube channel popped up on my feed. Never heard of him before. An effeminate gay progressive Jew for Palestine, and Israel hater on the Sam Seder Israel hating network. 650,000 subscribers! This dwarfs by a factor of 10-100 many pro Israel you tube channels. Who are these "Jews?? " I am convinced the "as a Jews" for Palestine are as big a problem as an Owens or Carlson.

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EJV's avatar
EJV
6h

The only response to this is to make Aliyah. This is my plan and his been my desire for a long, long time. G-d willing next year in Jerusalem for me and my dog💪🇮🇱🐾

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