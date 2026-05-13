Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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ECB's avatar
ECB
4h

Abe Rosenthal and William Safire are spinning in their graves.

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
4h

The NY Times tagline: All the lies and libels that are fit to print.

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