Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
stephen's avatar
stephen
2h

Israel has had coalition gvts since 1948. After Lebanon. was realized a failure in middle 80s, Begin had integrity to resign

Netanyahu is a corrupt selfish man who put the nations security behind his list for power and efforts to stay out of jail. He is done. He will never have majority

Reply
Share
4 replies
Aimee Samana's avatar
Aimee Samana
1h

I’m disgusted by some of these comments. Badmouthing Bibi instead of Arab parties aligned with Hamas!? Calling him “Satanyahu”!? Do these people not get it?? The enemy isn’t an Israeli war hero! It’s Arab parties who hate their own country (Israel)- the only place in the Middle East where they can have the quality of life they enjoy-and want to destroy it from within! Wake up people!

Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture