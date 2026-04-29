Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
2h

Hen, excellent article. It really does feel like the old Middle East is dying and something far more pragmatic is beginning to emerge. What Iran and its proxies hoped would isolate Israel may be doing the exact opposite — pushing pragmatic Arab states closer to Israel because they recognize the same threat.

And if the Iranian regime were ever to collapse and be replaced by a more moderate government that wanted peace rather than permanent revolution, imagine what that could mean for the region. That would completely reshape the Middle East in the best possible way. For all the darkness of the past few years, we may actually be standing on the edge of something far better.

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Alan Segal's avatar
Alan Segal
1h

The cognitive dissonance this will create among the Jew Haters in the US and worldwide will be a beautiful thing to watch.

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