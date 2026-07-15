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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
2h

The Palestinians tried this on the Temple Mount. This is just the latest example of the Palestinians’ violation of the Oslo Accords and the lack of accountability for doing so. For the Palestinians, Oslo is a diplomatic shield to entrench their jihadist ideology and continue their forever war against Israel. A “cold” war against Jewish identity and history is still a war, and the Israeli government must respond accordingly to protect Solomon’s Pools and other Jewish archaeological sites.

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
2h

Avraham, this is an excellent article, and I agree with your central point.

The sad reality is that agreements alone mean very little. We've seen this repeatedly. Documents get signed, commitments are made, obligations are accepted—and then they're ignored when they become inconvenient.

My frustration, however, isn't directed primarily at the Palestinians. If people are taught one narrative from childhood, year after year, it shouldn't surprise us that many come to believe it. What I find much harder to understand is why so much of the rest of the world refuses to acknowledge the overwhelming historical evidence.

The archaeology is there. The history is there. Judea is where the word Jew comes from. The connection between the Jewish people and the Land of Israel isn't a modern invention; it's one of the most documented historical relationships on earth.

To me, the fact that these denials continue says as much about the international community as it does about those making them. Too often, principles give way to politics, economics, energy interests, demographics, and geopolitical convenience.

That is why preserving these sites is so important. Once history is erased from the ground, it becomes much easier for people to erase it from memory.

Thank you for another thoughtful and well-documented article.

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