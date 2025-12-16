Future of Jewish

It sometimes seems that every single moral or ethical tenet with which I grew up, with which I was educated and which I took for granted as civilised adulthood has been either destroyed or inverted.

It feels as though every common sense lesson - particularly of the 'Never Again' variety - has now been trashed and that the teachers, the professors, the leaders, the 'wise men' all confidently tell us that 2+2=5.

That everything in which we believed was actually a crime for which we must do penance and (obviously) pay reparations.

And if we dare to protest, the consequences will range from years of imprisonment for a social media post, via being removed from one's job and placed in hiding for showing a picture to a school class, to actually being shot, decapitated or blown to pieces on our streets for whatever a dishcloth-wearing 'freedom fighter' deems offensive.

It simply cannot go on - can it?

