A Palestinian terrorist takes an Israeli captive on October 7, 2023.

This is a guest essay by Nachum Kaplan, a longtime journalist and commentator who writes the newsletter, “ Moral Clarity .”

Military history is full of strategic blunders. Most are merely embarrassing. A few are catastrophic enough to reshape the world that follows.

The October 7th attack on Israel, led by Hamas — a terrorist organization funded, armed, and supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran — belongs squarely in the latter category.

As Israel and the U.S. bomb Iran’s military capabilities back toward sticks and stones, it is now clear that October 7th ranks among the worst strategic decisions in modern military history.

At the time, the attack looked terrifyingly effective. Palestinian terrorists stormed Israeli communities, massacred civilians, burned homes, and kidnapped hostages in scenes of medieval brutality broadcast to the world in real time.

Israel was stunned. Its intelligence services had failed. The vaunted Israel Defense Forces were briefly overrun. To Hamas and its patrons in Tehran, it must have looked like a strategic masterstroke. Not only was it a tactical success. It appeared to strip away Israel’s aura of invincibility.

For a day or two, the illusion held. Then it detonated the Islamic Republic’s revolutionary regional project and set it back decades, if it proves salvageable at all.

Within a year of October 7th, Hamas’ military infrastructure in Gaza was systematically dismantled. Its leadership cadre was hunted down across multiple theaters. The men who had spent years making apocalyptic speeches discovered that Israel possesses two qualities they had disastrously underestimated: patience and memory.

Israel did more than retaliate in self-defense. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel’s response would change the Middle East for a generation.

It has.

Tunnel networks that took years to construct were mapped, penetrated, and destroyed. Weapons depots and command structures were obliterated. Senior Hamas leaders who had grown accustomed to issuing threats from comfortable places in Beirut, Doha, and Tehran discovered that those houses were not so safe after all. Distance, it turns out, is not much protection when your enemy has satellites, informants, and a long list of names.

Hezbollah in Lebanon fared little better. For two decades, Hezbollah cultivated an image of near mythic military competence. Its propaganda celebrated it as the jewel of Iran’s so-called “axis of resistance,” a sprawling network of proxy militias stretching from Lebanon through Syria and Iraq to Yemen and Gaza. The system was designed to surround Israel with hostile forces while insulating Iran itself from direct confrontation.

Hezbollah boasted of a rocket arsenal exceeding 100,000 projectiles. Its elite Radwan commando units were entrenched deep in southern Lebanon and supposedly capable of paralyzing Israeli civilian life in a future war. In Tehran’s strategic imagination, Hezbollah was the insurance policy. If Israel ever dared to strike Iran, Hezbollah would unleash a devastating rocket barrage and ground assault that would make such a decision unthinkable.

Reality turned out to be rather different. While Hezbollah was using Iranian funds to build its arsenal, Israel was preparing for the same war with far greater competence. The Mossad’s penetration of Hezbollah proved deeper than even a spy novelist might comfortably invent.

The most extraordinary blow was the now-famous pager operation. Thousands of electronic devices used by Hezbollah operatives across Lebanon suddenly exploded in their hands in a coordinated covert attack. The devices had been secretly rigged with explosives before being distributed through the organization’s supply chain — injuring thousands of Hezbollah fighters simultaneously and instantly removing a large portion of the organization’s operational personnel from the battlefield.

It was a devastating intelligence coup, but the psychological impact was even greater. Hezbollah fighters suddenly found themselves unable to trust their phones, their radios, their logistics networks, or even their own equipment. From that moment onward, Hezbollah was fighting its own paranoia as much as Israel.

Military blows followed. Israeli intelligence and airpower hunted Hezbollah’s senior commanders across Lebanon and Syria with relentless precision. The campaign reached its most dramatic moment when Hezbollah’s longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah himself was killed in an Israeli strike, removing the movement’s most powerful and charismatic figure after more than three decades at its helm.

Safe houses, command posts, weapons depots, and training camps were wiped out. Senior field commanders who had spent years cultivating reputations as untouchable guerrilla leaders were eliminated in targeted strikes. The once-vaunted Radwan forces were pushed onto the defensive as Israeli operations degraded their infrastructure and severed supply routes from Syria.

The Iranian axis began to unravel. Bashar al-Assad’s vile regime in Syria, long Iran’s logistical corridor into the Levant, finally collapsed after years of civil war and isolation. What remained of the Syrian army was fragmented and battered. Israeli forces wasted little time destroying what was left when the regime fell and a power vacuum emerged.

Iran’s regional network once advertised as a “ring of fire” around Israel now looks rather different, more like a chain of targets. The Houthis in Yemen, another Iranian proxy that has disrupted international shipping and launched missiles toward Israel, have also been steadily degraded under sustained pressure from Western and regional forces, although their remaining strength remains uncertain.

One by one the nodes of Iran’s proxy system have weakened. And, now, the Jewish state, with the U.S. and many Arab countries beside it, is addressing the regime in Tehran responsible for a very large share of the Middle East’s misery. The war Iran spent decades exporting has finally returned home.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was eliminated in the war’s first strike. His son has since been chosen to preside over a collapsing regional strategy and possibly a collapsing state. Senior commanders in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have also been killed in successive Israeli strikes. Tehran is now watching the U.S. and Israel dismantle decades of military preparation in real time.

The irony is exquisite. Iran’s grand strategy rested on the belief that Israel could be gradually weakened through proxy warfare. Hezbollah would threaten the north. Hamas would harass the south. Iraqi militias would pressure American forces. The Houthis would destabilize maritime trade routes. All the while, Iran itself would remain safely insulated from direct confrontation.

October 7th achieved the precise opposite.

Tehran now finds itself the target of one of the largest sustained aerial assaults in modern military history. Israel is simultaneously taking the opportunity to finish off what remains of Hezbollah’s capabilities in Lebanon, making good on long-standing promises to dismantle the militia.

History books contain earlier examples of strategic miscalculation on this scale. In 1941, Imperial Japan launched its surprise attack on Pearl Harbor believing that a dramatic blow would force the U.S. to ease its oil embargo and accept Japanese dominance in Asia. Instead, it awakened the world’s most powerful industrial nation and made Japan’s defeat inevitable.

Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, who had opposed the attack, famously warned that Japan might “run wild for six months” but could promise nothing beyond that. He was correct. Four years later, the Japanese empire lay in ruins, with Hiroshima and Nagasaki destroyed after nuclear weapons were used for the first and only time in history.

Another parallel lies in Adolf Hitler’s decision to invade the Soviet Union in 1941. Operation Barbarossa was conceived as a lightning campaign that would destroy the Red Army in a few months. Instead, it opened the front that destroyed Nazi Germany. Strategic hubris has a long and bloody pedigree.

October 7th now belongs firmly in that humiliating lineage. It is difficult to imagine a worse strategic outcome for the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies. Hamas believed it was firing the opening shot in a long campaign against Israel. Instead, it triggered the destruction of the entire system that sustained it. Hamas’ own senior leadership paid the price. Leaders such as Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, once the swaggering public faces of the movement’s triumphalism, were hunted down and eliminated as Israel dismantled the organization they led.

This is the peculiar arrogance of revolutionary movements: They mistake fanaticism for strategy and spectacle for victory. Hamas’ leaders did not understand the country they attacked. Israel is a small nation and a regional military superpower. It is also deeply resilient. When confronted with existential threats, as it has many times in its 78 year history, it does not fold; it mobilizes.

Its intelligence services demonstrate what they have spent years building. Its military swells enormously as reservists don their fatigues and collect their rifles. Within two weeks of October 7th, Israel assembled an immense army 550,000 troops.

Nor did Hamas and Tehran fully understand the United States. They certainly were not prepared for President Donald Trump to return to the White House and prove an even more forceful ally of Israel than before, albeit a less predictable one. American attention can wander and its politics often appear chaotic, but when sufficiently provoked it marshals overwhelming force with enormous patience and scale.

The Iranian regime believed its proxy network would shield it from direct confrontation. Instead, Iran now finds itself being bombed out of its illusions as the U.S. and Israel demonstrate a rather brutal masterclass in modern interoperable warfare.

Wars can surprise. Russia, still bogged down in Ukraine years after its 2022 invasion, has learned that lesson the hard way. Yet some strategic errors are so vast that their consequences become obvious even as events unfold. October 7th increasingly looks less like a brilliant act of asymmetric warfare and more like the opening move in the destruction of the Islamic Republic’s regional imperial project. Future historians will study it the way military academies study Pearl Harbor or Operation Barbarossa — as a cautionary tale in strategic arrogance.

In all likelihood, the tale will begin like this: Hamas sought to change the balance of power in the Middle East. They succeeded, just not in the way they intended.