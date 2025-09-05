Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan's avatar
Dan
40mEdited

The problem which comes with the Truth of what you say here, is that this simple Dichotomy (pro-Israel or anti-Israel, as the ultimate Defender of Western Civilisation) puts Jews and Israel and Antisemitism once again at the forefront of political discourse, and I am not sure I want to be there yet again. You are right however when you say this is the reality anyway, so better get used to the fact.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture